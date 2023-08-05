Kaira urges world to fulfill promises made with Kashmiris

In connection with Youm-e-Istehsal, a rally was held on the Constitution Avenue in Islamabad to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmir people and condemn the Indian illegal steps of Aug 5 in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The rally, led by Adviser on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira, was taken out from Radio Pakistan Chowk and culminated at D-Chowk. The Secretary Foreign Affairs, the leadership of APHC AJK chapter and people belonging to various walks of life participated in the rally.

They raised slogans in support of Pakistan and the Kashmiri people. They also carried banners inscribed with slogans in support of Kashmiri people and against the Indian oppression.

Speaking to the participants in the rally at D-Chowk, Kaira paid glowing tributes to the sacrifices of Kashmiri people. He said the Indian occupation forces had been committing oppression and atrocities in the occupied territory for the last 75 years but they had failed to weaken the resolve of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

The adviser reaffirmed Pakistan's abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and urged the international community to fulfill the promises made with the Kashmiri people for right to self-determination.

The present government, Kaira said, had forcefully raised the Kashmir issue at all international forums and during bilateral meetings with the leaders of other countries.