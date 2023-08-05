Kundi pays tributes to police martyrs

DERA ISMAIL KHA N - Minister of State and Central Information Secretary Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday expressed profound admiration for the sacrifices rendered by police martyrs for the country’s safety and peace.

In a message issued here in connection with ‘National Police Martyrs’ Day,’ Faisal Karim Kundi said the sacrifices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police in maintaining peace were not hidden from anyone and added that martyrs of Dera police were our benefactors and their sacrifices for the peace in the district would never be forgotten.

He also praised police and security forces for their unwavering dedication towards maintaining peace and added their jawans had always been targeted by forces that were hostile to peace, democracy and the country.

Faisal Karim Kundi added those forces also targeted the leader of People’s Party- Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.