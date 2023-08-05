Law of jungle prevails in the country: Sheikh Rashid

Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid said that the law of jungle prevails in the country.

Taking to social media platform X, the veteran politician said that all the allies of government would be dispersed on August 10.

“This government would always be remembered in black words,” Rashid said. He added that the government has left behind a dark history of terrorism and barbarism.

The senior politician said that the police conducted raids on his and close aides’ residences and took away precious watches, vehicles, mobile phones and cash with them.

“Our children and women are disappeared by the police but the courts are just silent spectators,” the AML chief said. Our workers are re-arrested in another case moments after getting the bail in the previous one, he added.

According to Rashid, police raided at the residence of his close friend last night and took away his servant.

“I’ll make a request to Chief of Army Staff to assign the task to any agency to investigate that how much damage Ishfaq Warraich, Shafqat Faiz and CCPO Rawalpindi have caused to the reputation of state’s institutions,” former interior minister said.

He was of the view that the election commission cannot extend the polls date on its own as per the directions given by the Supreme Court of Pakistan yesterday.

“The caretaker prime minister would be brought by the powers that be,” Rashid said.