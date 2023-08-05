LDA’s governing body meeting review development projects

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired the third gov­erning body meeting of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) at his office which approved LDA’s surplus budget for the financial year 2023-24. The collective bud­get for the three major projects, i.e., UD Wing, WASA and TEPA was also approved, totaling more than 78.66 billion rupees. The meeting approved the construction of ad­ditional U-turns in Shahrah-e-Naz­aria Pakistan to ease traffic conges­tion. The repair and maintenance of roads was linked to an effective water drainage system. Approval was given for the construction of Akbar Chowk flyover, and an agree­ment was reached to utilize the old vegetable and fruit market land, adjoining the Arfa Karim Tower, for better purposes. Furthermore, ap­provals were given for the renova­tion and operational management of mosques in Mohlanwal, Jubilee Town and LDA Avenue-1 housing schemes. An instruction was given to reimburse the 4.5 million proposed fees from the model bazaar manage­ment company in Johar Town.