Saturday, August 05, 2023
LHC orders Punjab govt to decide Elahi’s application against detention

LHC orders Punjab govt to decide Elahi’s application against detention
STAFF REPORT
August 05, 2023
LAHORE   -   The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the additional Home secretary Punjab to decide application against detention of former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, in accordance with the law, within a week and sub­mit a report in this regard. Jus­tice Raheel Kamran passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s wife, Qaisra Elahi, against deten­tion and shifting of her husband to Adiala Jail Rawalpindi. During the proceedings, the court was apprised that the petitioner had moved an application with the relevant authorities against the detention of her husband but no decision was made on it. At this, the court ordered the additional Home secretary to make a deci­sion on the pending application within a week and submit a re­port in this regard.

