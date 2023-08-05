Man ends life over domestic issues

MULTAN - A man shot himself dead over domestic issue here at Bahadurpur near Sye­danwala Bypass on Friday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, upon receiving the information about a sui­cide case at Bahadurpur, the rescue officials reached the spot and recovered the body and later shifted to Nishtar Hospital. The local people informed that he was facing some domestic issues and he committed suicide in a fit of disap­pointment. However, the police concerned have also started the investigations into the incident while the process of identification of the deceased was also con­tinued, the police said.