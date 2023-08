MIANWALI - A man gunned down his brother-in-law over do­mestic disputes and fled the scene of crime, police said on Friday. According to details, the incident took place in Tabbi area of tehsil Kundian district Mianwali where accused Razzaq shot death Irfan, the husband of his elder sister. The body was shifted to Rural Health Central Kundian and po­lice after registering a case against the murderer start­ed raids for his arrest.