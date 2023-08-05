Saturday, August 05, 2023
Man kills himself after fatally wounding woman

STAFF REPORT
August 05, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - A young man allegedly took his life after fatally injuring a young woman with a gunshot wound in an area of Kotri town of Jamshoro district on Friday. The police informed that slain Muhammad Asif Brohi wanted to tie the marital knot with the injured woman Gauri Kolhi, who was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital in critical condition. According to the police, Brohi’s brother Sikandar Brohi reported the matter to the police. The police have recovered the weapon used in the incident. The dead body of Brohi would be handed over to his family after postmortem.

