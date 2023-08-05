MNAs strongly condemn terror incidents

ISLAMABAD - The lawmakers in Friday’s National Assembly sitting strongly condemning the recent acts of terrorism in the country remarked that our security forces have rendered immense sacrifices in the war on terrorism. They said that necessary measures need to be taken to curb this menace.
Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi said Pakistan has always forcefully raised the plight of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at the world forums. He said our departments concerned are alert to counter the negative propaganda against Pakistan.
During the Question Hour in the National Assembly, he said all the political parties have a united stance on the Kashmir dispute.
The Deputy Speaker, who was chairing the National Assembly, in his ruling, directed the public sector departments to ensure implementation of the recommendations of the Special Committee on Affected Employees. He said the Parliament will take action if orders of the Committee for restoration of the employees were not implemented.