Saturday, August 05, 2023
MNAs strongly condemn terror incidents

JAVAID UR RAHMAN
August 05, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The lawmakers in Friday’s National Assembly sit­ting strongly condemning the recent acts of ter­rorism in the country remarked that our securi­ty forces have rendered immense sacrifices in the war on terrorism. They said that necessary mea­sures need to be taken to curb this menace.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi said Pakistan has always forcefully raised the plight of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at the world forums. He said our departments concerned are alert to counter the negative propaganda against Pakistan.

During the Question Hour in the National As­sembly, he said all the political parties have a unit­ed stance on the Kashmir dispute.

The Deputy Speaker, who was chairing the Na­tional Assembly, in his ruling, directed the pub­lic sector departments to ensure implementation of the recommendations of the Special Commit­tee on Affected Employees. He said the Parliament will take action if orders of the Committee for res­toration of the employees were not implemented.

