Niger junta breaks off military cooperation with France

Niamey-A West African delegation has failed to secure the return to power of Niger’s elected government despite proposals to resolve the crisis as the junta curtailed military cooperation with former colonial power France.

The ECOWAS regional bloc’s team arrived Thursday in the capital Niamey “but did not spend the night” as scheduled, nor meet with coup leader Abdourahamane Tiani or detained President Mohamed Bazoum, a delegation member said Friday.

At the same time, the junta announced that it was scrapping military pacts between Niger and France, citing the former ruler’s “careless attitude and its reaction to the situation”.

Niger has had a key role in Western strategies to combat a jihadist insurgency that has plagued the Sahel since 2012, with France and the United States stationing around 1,500 and 1,000 troops in the country, respectively. Regional powerhouse Nigeria holds the rotating presidency of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which imposed sanctions and on Sunday gave the putschists a week to restore Bazoum to power or risk possible armed intervention. But Niger’s government newspaper Le Sahel reported that the visiting delegation had met junta representatives at the airport and discussed “proposals to resolve the crisis”. Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said the bloc would do its best to resolve the crisis amicably but ECOWAS said it could resort to military intervention as a last resort.

Russia, which has increased its footprint across the Sahel in recent years, warned that foreign intervention would not resolve the crisis.

“It is unlikely that the intervention of any extra-regional force can change the situation for the better,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Regional military chiefs are in Nigeria’s capital Abuja to discuss the possibility of such an intervention. Niger’s junta warned it would meet force with force. Germany called for continued “mediation efforts” to defuse the situation. The juntas Burkina Faso and Mali have warned any military intervention in Niger would be tantamount to a “declaration of war”.

Bazoum, who has been held by the coup plotters with his family since his ouster, said Thursday that if the putsch proved successful, “it will have devastating consequences for our country, our region and the entire world”. In a column in The Washington Post -- his first lengthy statement since his detention -- he called on “the US government and the entire international community to help us restore our constitutional order”.



