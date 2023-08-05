Nurses directed to adhere to uniforms during duty

Peshawar - The Health Directorate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued a directive to all hospital directors, medical superintendents, and district health officers, emphasizing the importance of adhering to proper uniforms for nursing staff during their duty hours.

Following the concern raised by the Additional Director General (ADG) of the Health Directorate, it has been stressed that the uniform holds significant value as the hallmark of the nursing staff. Consequently, nursing staff must don the uniform while on duty. A letter released on Friday conveyed this message.

The ADG has underscored that any breach of the prescribed dress code will be met with disciplinary measures. The specified uniform for nursing staff consists of a white Kameez and Shalwar, or a white shirt and pants, accompanied by white socks and black shoes.

This uniform requirement is to be strictly adhered to.