Old Clifton Road renamed as Shahra-e-Imam Khomeini

KARACHI-Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Friday said Pakistan, as a neighbouring and a Muslim country has always been of great importance to his country, stating many historical, religious and cultural commonalities have made the connection between the two countries stronger. Addressing a conference titled Economic and Investment Opportunities between Iran and Pakistan at a local hotel, he said in recent years various measures have been taken from both sides to expand the bilateral relations, particularly in the economic sector, said the Foreign Minister of Iran. He said Iran and Pakistan had entered into different agreements such as Belt and Road initiative, as both have strategic geographic positions and are located on the path of international transportation corridors.

Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said geographical locations of two ports, Chabahar in Iran and Gwadar in Pakistan have capacities that could be exploited in order to increase bilateral and regional economic cooperation between the two countries. He said Pakistan can cover Iran’s cultural market and Iran can help Pakistan meet its energy demand, for this purpose Iran Pakistan’s gas pipeline has been extended by the government of Iran. He concluded that Iran’s electricity export to Pakistan is also on the rise. The total bilateral trade between Iran and Pakistan has been going up in recent years. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Dr. Hossein Amir Abdullahian on Friday unveiled a plaque for renaming the Old Clifton road as Shahra-e-Imam Khomeini here. Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, officials of the Iranian Consulate and other dignitaries were also present while the Old Clifton road was decorated with the flags of Iran and Pakistan on the occasion of the inauguration.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor Karachi expressed gratitude to the Iranian FM for participating in the opening ceremony Pakistan has historical and cultural relations with the neighboring country Iran, which have increased with the passage of time.

In order to further strengthen this relationship the historic road of Old Clifton in Karachi has been renamed as Shahra-e-Imam Khomeini, he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab pointed out that the Clifton Garden located on Old Clifton has been attributed to Hazrat Salman Farsi. He said that the visit of the Iranian FM to Pakistan is important during which a five-year trade agreement has been implemented between the two countries. Iranian FM Dr. Hussain Amir Abdullahian has visited Pakistan on the invitation of Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he added. The Mayor Karachi said that under the Sindh Local Government Act 2013 Under, the KMC is authorized to name public places and roads within its boundaries after internationally renowned personalities.