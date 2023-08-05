One dies, six missing as boat capsizes in River Sutlej

OKARA - A mi­nor was killed and six other persons were missing when a boat carrying 40 people capsized in River Sutlej in Jasoke village near Okara. According to Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Okara, Mu­hammad Zeeshan Hanif, at least 40 persons, including women and children, were onboard the boat when it capsized in the middle of the River Sutlej. He said that rescue teams from a nearby flood relief camp, which was set up for the flood affected people in the area, reached the spot immediately and started rescue operation. He informed that rescuers have saved 33 persons due to timely operation while dead body of a five-year-old boy was also retrieved from the river. He said that opera­tion to find six missing per­sons still going on.