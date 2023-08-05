Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris struggle

Pakistan Armed Forces on Saturday called out India for continuation of inhumane military lockdown and illegal measures to change the demographic structure of the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a message on the eve of Youm-e-Istehsal, the ISPR said Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Services Chiefs and Pakistan Armed Forces “stand in solidarity with the brave & resilient people of IIOJK in their just struggle for right to self determination according to UN resolutions”.

Continuation of inhumane military lockdown, illegal measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory and the gross and systematic transgressions of human rights are all manifest violations of international law, it said.

“Such actions coupled with Indian Government’s belligerent rhetoric and hostile actions continue to perpetuate humanitarian and security crises in IIOJ&K and pose a perpetual threat to regional security,” read the statement.

“Resolution of Kashmir dispute according to UN Resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people is imperative for enduring peace and stability in the region.”

The ISPR said Pakistan Armed Forces paid rich tribute to the martyrs of IIOJK for their supreme sacrifices, and affirm full support of Pakistan for provision of political, moral and humanitarian support to Kashmiris in their just struggle against tyranny and illegal subjugation.