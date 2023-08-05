Pakistan, Iran for further cementing diversified linkages

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Iran have agreed to strengthen cultural linkages and peo­ple-to-people contacts to further bring the two brotherly countries closer. Both the sides also empha­sized the need for taking measures to enhance cooperation in the area of tourism to its fullest potential. This was discussed at a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and the visiting Iranian Minister for Cultural Heri­tage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Seyed Ezzatollah Zarghami, who along with the members of his delegation, called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday.

Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, was also present on the occasion.

Welcoming the delegation, the Pres­ident said that Pakistan greatly valued its relations with Iran, which were based on historic, cultural and reli­gious bonds. He appreciated the steps taken by the Iranian government for the facilitation of Pakistani pilgrims visiting the holy shrines in Iran.

The meeting exchanged views on the rising cases of Islamophobia in the world and called for collective ef­forts to prevent such incidents. The President remarked that both the countries enjoyed good relations and had similar views on the issues of Is­lamophobia, Jammu and Kashmir, and Palestine. He informed the vis­iting dignitary about the anti-Mus­lim policies of India, particularly in the Indian Illegally-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) where the Indi­an security forces had unleashed a reign of terror, and were persecuting Muslims. He also thanked the Iranian leadership for supporting Pakistan’s stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. While congratulating the Iranian leadership and the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Sal­man over the normalization of rela­tions between the two countries, the President expressed the hope that the breakthrough in their relations would not only benefit the two coun­tries but also the entire region. Seyed Ezzatollah Zarghami emphasised the need to increase people-to-people exchanges to further cement bilater­al ties between the two countries. He expressed his condolences on behalf of the people and the government of Iran over the recent terrorist attack in Bajaur. He also appreciated the government of Pakistan for its stance on the incidents of desecration and burning of the Holy Quran.