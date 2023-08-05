Pakistan rout Sandviken to reach Norway Cup semis  

OSLO - Faisal Ahmad’s twin goals powered the Pakistan street child football team to the semifinals of the ongoing Norway Cup as the national team defeated Swedish club Sandviken 2-0 in the quarterfinals. Pakistan carried the momentum from their previous triumph against Trysil FK, where they won with a defining margin of 4-0. They challenged Sandviken’s defence throughout the first half but failed to convert it into a goal. However, the Swedish club couldn’t stop them for too long as Faisal scored two defining goals in the second half to win for his team. The national team continued their dominance in the tournament, after crushing Trysil FK 4-0, Årvoll IL 2-1, and Oslo FK 11-1. Pakistan Street child football team will face Bremnes Club in the semifinals today (Saturday).