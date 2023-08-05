Pakistan will continue to be voice of Kashmiri people: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has re­solved that Pakistan would con­tinue to be the voice of its Kash­miri brothers and sisters, who had been making invaluable sac­rifices, and would extend all pos­sible support for the fullest real­ization of their legitimate rights.

“We have no doubt that durable peace and stability in South Asia can only be achieved through a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accor­dance with the relevant UN Secu­rity Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” the president said in his mes­sage on Youm-e-Istehsal annu­ally observed on August 5. He said that India un­leashed its illegal and unilateral actions on August 5, 2019 in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) with the aim of disempowering, disenfranchis­ing, and dispossessing the Kash­miri people in their own land.

These measures were designed to permanently occupy the disput­ed territory and erase its distinct Kashmiri character, he remarked. He said that India deviously at­tempted to convince the world that Jammu and Kashmir was an undis­puted part of its territory.

However, it was India that took the Jammu and Kashmir issue to the Security Council, where the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir was internationally rec­ognized. It was decided that the fi­nal disposition of the State should be determined through a free and impartial plebiscite under the aus­pices of the United Nations (UN).

President Alvi said that the indomitable will and courage of the Kashmiri people had en­abled them to withstand every Indian attempt to terrorize and subjugate them.