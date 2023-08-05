Parliamentarians must submit asset statements by Dec-end: ECP

ISLAMABAD - Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked all members of parliament and provincial assemblies to sub­mit their statements of as­sets and liabilities including those of their spouses and dependents by December 31. According to ECP, all par­liamentarians have to sub­mit their yearly statements of assets and liabilities in­cluding similar details of their spouses and dependent children as on the preceding June 30 on Form B for the financial year 2022-2023. The Commission, on the first day of January each year will publish names of members, who fail to submit the requi­site statement of assets and liabilities within the period specified under sub-section (1). The commission will on January 16 by an order sus­pend the membership of a member of an Assembly or Senate, who fails to submit the statement of assets and liabilities and such Member shall cease to function till he files the statement of assets and liabilities. The ECP fur­ther said that any member submitting fake statement of assets and liabilities under this section in material par­ticulars may, within 120 days from the date submission of the statement, be proceeded against for committing the offence of corrupt practice.