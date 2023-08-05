“History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be unlived, but if faced with courage, need not be lived again.”

–Maya Angelou

The Terracotta Army is a breathtaking archaeological discovery located in Xi’an, China. It comprises thousands of life-sized clay statues that were buried alongside Emperor Qin Shi Huang in the 3rd century BCE. This massive funerary complex, known as the Terracotta Warriors and Horses, showcases the remarkable craftsmanship of ancient China. The army consists of soldiers, chariots, horses, and officers, each with unique facial features and attire. The significance of the Terracotta Army extends beyond its artistic value. It offers valuable insights into the military organisation, weaponry, and cultural beliefs of the Qin Dynasty. Today, it stands as an iconic symbol of ancient Chinese history and attracts millions of visitors annually.