PBBF shows concerns over dissemination of false information  

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has raised serious concerns over the dissemination of false information regarding the organization of the Referees Coaching and Refreshers Clinic 2023 at Lahore. The federation, along with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), vehemently denies any association with the said activity. In a recent statement, the PBBF addressed the misleading claims that have been circulating among the public and the basketball community. The federation firmly asserted that it is not connected to the purported Referees Coaching and Refreshers clinic scheduled for this year in Lahore. The PBBF and FIBA jointly urge individuals to exercise caution and avoid being misled by such misinformation.

Brigadier (R) M Iftikhar Mansoor, the PBBF President, along with Khalid Bashir, Secretary, has assured the basketball fraternity that the elected body of PBBF is fully operational and actively functioning. Under their leadership, the federation has successfully organized a series of national events, reinforcing Pakistan’s presence in the basketball arena.