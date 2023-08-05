Pechuho inaugurates 1122 mobile ambulance service in Nawabshah

HYDERABAD-Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho and CEO Sindh Integrated Emergency and Health Services Brig (rtd) Tarique Quadir Lakhiar on Friday inaugurated the Rescue 1122 mobile ambulance service at HM Khoja Auditorium.

Addressing the occasion, the minister said that Rescue 1122 has played an important role in saving precious human lives in road accidents and in any emergency in the province.

Azra Pechuho said that Rescue 1122 was serving in different districts of the province whose working circumference was being extended to other small and big towns and it was now inaugurated in District Shaheed Benazirabad.

Minister said that PPP was striving to provide better health facilities to every citizen and ensure the protection of lives and properties. Addressing the occasion, CEO Sindh Integrated Emergency and Health Services Brig (rtd) Tarique Quadir

Lakhiar said that highly trained staff has been inducted in Rescue 1122 Mobile Service by Sindh Government while the latest medical machinery of all types is available to coup up any emergency. He said that every resident of the province is responsible to own the service and shall cooperate with the staff in any accident and emergency situation. Later the staff of Rescue 1122 Mobile Service practically performed the provision of medical aid and shifted the patients to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Health on Friday handed over ownership rights of houses to the rain and flood-affected people of District Shaheed Benazirabad.

Addressing the ceremony as a chief guest, the minister said that under the vision of Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the ownership rights of houses were being handed over to affected persons under Sindh Peoples Housing for Flood affecttees Program.

Dr Azra said that PPP has always served the people and its service would continue in future. Minister said that more than two million affectees of previous torrential rains and floods are being paid support amounts and ownership certificates, which include 1,13000 affectees of District Shaheed Benazirabad. She congratulated the affected women on receiving the ownership certificates of houses.

Addressing the occasion, DC Shehryar Gul Memon said that district administration in cooperation with social organization SAFCO conducted a survey of affected persons on merit, on that basis ownership certificates of houses and land were being handed over to them.

DC said that more than 500 women received ownership certificates in today’s program while 1,13,590 affected persons would receive ownership certificates under Sindh Peoples Housing For Flood affectees program, which include 17295 affectees of tehsil Nawabshah, 39374 of Tehsil Daur, 33123 of Tehsil Qazi Ahmed and 23798 are of Tehsil Sakrand.

The women who received ownership certificates of land and houses thanked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Government. Those who attended the event include MNA Syed Ghulam Musataf Shah, MPA Ghulam Qadir Chandio, MPA Khan Muhammad Dahri, Vice Chancellor SBB University Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani, Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch, DIG Muhammad Younus Chandio, SSP Mezoor Ali, Chairman District Council Akbar Ali Jamali, Mayor Qazi Muhamma Rasheed Bhatti, officials of different departments, ownership receiving women and affectees of all the four tesils and elites in large number.