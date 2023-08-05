People to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren today

KHANEWAL - People of Khanewal would express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren today (Aug 5) by joining different programmes including seminars and rallies as part of observance of Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir.

People from different walks of life including traders, journalists, writers, teachers, students, religious leaders, social workers would attend the main ceremony at district headquarters, Zila Coun­cil Hall. DPO Rana Omar Farooq and ADCR Azooba Azeem would join the ceremony as special guests.

The day will begin with special prayers for Kash­miris after Fajr prayers and the main ceremony would begin at 9am at Zila Council Hall with Qi­rat and its translation in Urdu, Naat Khawani to be followed by speeches and national songs. Sirens would play exactly at 10am and a one-minute si­lence would be observed.

A walk would be held after the ceremony. Ban­ners inscribed with messages in support of Kash­miri people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir would be installed at important points in the city besides on transport vehicles. Ceremonies like seminars would also be held at tehsil level and in educational institutions.