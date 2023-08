ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the appoint­ment of Muhammad Cyrus Qazi as new foreign secretary. Mr Qazi is currently serving in the Foreign Office as Special Secre­tary Administration for the last one year. Before approving the appointment, the PM consulted Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto on the appointment of top diplo­mat of the foreign ministry. In­cumbent Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan would be retir­ing in 16th August which has al­ready been notified.