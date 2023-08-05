PM Shehbaz chairs CCI meeting to approve Census 2023

The Council of Common Interest (CCI) has been in session to consider and approve the results of digital Population and Housing Census 2023.

The approval of digital census results has been the key agenda of the CCI session today with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in chair.

The Ministry of Planning and Development will brief the CCI session on the digital census results to grant approval from the constitutional forum.

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Minister of Finance Ishaq Dar, federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Naveed Qamar, Saad Rafique, Qamar Zaman Kaira and ministers of law, information technology and communication attending the CCI session.

Chief Secretaries of four provinces also attending the crucial meeting.

The participants of the CCI meeting will proceed over a report compiled by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The PBS has accomplished the exercise of holding the latest Population Census and compiled the results which have been forwarded to the CCI for seeking guidance/approval from the constitutional forum.

Recently, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the upcoming general elections will be held on the 2023 census.