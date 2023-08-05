PM Shehbaz calls for purpose-oriented Pak-India dialogue on Kashmir dispute

Shehbaz Sharif says barbaric and brutal occupation of IIOJK by India violates international law n Inaugurates National Aerospace Science & Technology Park in Rawalpindi n Calls for converting Pakistan's scenic beauty into opportunities for promoting tourism.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Friday that Pakistan will continue to lend its unstinted moral, political and diplomatic support to the right­ful and just cause of the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people.

In a message on the Youm-e-Isteh­sal to be observed on August 5, 2023, he said, "It is Pakistan’s abiding com­mitment and promise to our Kashmi­ri brothers and sisters that we will echo their voices, at every forum until the world takes action and urges In­dia to end its egregious human rights violations and forcible occupation of IIOJK, undo all unilateral and illegal measures it has taken since 5 August 2019, and take necessary steps to car­ry out a fair and impartial plebiscite in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions."

"It has been four years since India unilaterally and illegally revoked the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) on 5 August 2019. Since then, India has resorted to use of brutal force and violence to suppress the Kash­miri people. It has also undertaken a series of measures clearly aimed at altering the internationally rec­ognized disputed status of IIOJK. In particular, India has tried to bring about demographic changes to un­dermine the right to self-determina­tion of the Kashmiris."

"The recent steps by India indi­cate its nefarious designs to disen­franchise the Muslim majority popu­lation of Kashmir. To this end, it has carried out a selective delimitation of electoral constituencies, issued fake domiciles to millions of non-Kash­miris, and added hundreds of thou­sands of temporary residents to al­ter the existing voter rolls. These are part of a well thought-out strate­gy to change Kashmir’s demography and political landscape. Pakistan out­rightly rejects all such unilateral and illegal steps,” he added.

The prime minister said, “The bar­baric and brutal occupation of IIO­JK by India not only violates interna­tional law, but also makes a mockery of the globally accepted norms of fundamental rights and freedoms. The international community can no longer remain silent while India con­tinues to perpetrate its oppression in Kashmir.” “Despite more than seven decades of Indian occupation, includ­ing four painful years of continuous military siege and media blackout, India has failed to silence the voices of the brave Kashmiri people, whose just freedom struggle has further in­tensified. Three successive genera­tions of innocent Kashmiris have sac­rificed their lives and liberties but courageously continued to defy the increasing coercion of the Indian occupation forces. Pakistan salutes these brave Kashmiri men and wom­en and assures them of its continued resolute support in their cause for freedom from Indian subjugation,” he added. India’s failure to honour its commitments to the Kashmiri peo­ple and to the international commu­nity as well as to the United Nations, brought into question its standing as a responsible member state, he said adding India’s refusal to grant the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination had serious im­plications for South Asia and beyond.

“The people of South Asia desire peace and stability and this can only become possible through meaning­ful and purpose-oriented dialogue between India and Pakistan that in­cludes discussion on all outstand­ing issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” he concluded.

Kashmiris on the both sides of the Line of Control and world over will observe Youm-e-Istehsaal today to send a clear message to New Delhi government that Kashmiris outright­ly reject actions taken by Modi-led In­dian government on August 5, 2019 and illegal occupation of their home­land. Scores of events including sem­inars, protest rallies, screening vid­eo documentaries, photo exhibitions exposing Indian brutalities on Kash­miri people, have been organized across the country by the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltis­tan in collaboration with the provin­cial governments to pay homage to the Kashmiris and condemn the Indi­an illegal occupation on Jammu and Kashmir. One Minute silence will be observed at 9:00 am in support of Kashmiris who were martyred in the freedom struggle. In Federal Capi­tal Islamabad, a walk will be held at Constitution Avenue, which will start from Foreign Office and culminate at D-Chowk, where Advisor on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira and lead­ership of All Parties Hurriyat Confer­ence Azad Kashmir chapter will ad­dress the participants.

It is pertinent to mention that the Modi-led Hindutva regime on August 5, 2019, revoked Article 370 that granted special status to the inter­nationally recognized disputed ter­ritory and imposed a brutal military siege. ‘National Aerospace Science and Technology Park’ Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif Friday inaugurat­ed the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) estab­lished with the collaboration among the government, international com­panies and private sector.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremo­ny, he appreciated the leadership of Pakistan Air Force for initiating the project, which augured well for ac­tivities related to the Special Invest­ment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Chief Executive Officer of NASTP Air Commodore Dr Liaquatullah, in his briefing, told the participants that the PAF had achieved numer­ous successes in the field of aero­space technology. He said the insti­tution had established research and development centers for the capaci­ty building of new generation.