Saturday, August 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Policemen booked over Illegal detention of woman

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 05, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-A case has been registered against the police officials on Friday involved in illegal detaining the woman and releasing her after receiving the ransom.
According to the details, another incident of police involvement in short-term kidnapping has emerged in Karachi, where a woman was taken into illegal custody, subjected to violence, and then released after receiving the ransom. A case has been registered against four officers, including the sub-inspector of the Chakiwara Police Station, for their involvement in detaining the woman illegally, subjecting her to violence, and extorting money. The plainclothes officers from the Special Party of the Chakiwara Police Station had taken the woman – identified as Fiza – into custody, and after that, they subjected her to inhumane violence. After the violence, the police party released the victim for Rs 150,000. 
Following her release, the victim woman informed the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South about the police’s atrocities.
Upon the DIG South’s orders, a case has been registered against the police party at the Kalri Police Station. The accused nominated Sub-Inspector Zulfiqar, officers Nasrullah, Ali Gul, Asif Sindhi, and Ghulam in the case.

Revival of Black Sea grain deal crucial for food access, price stability

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1691122125.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023