PTI chairman moves SC against IHC ruling in Toshakhana case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman on Saturday moved the Supreme Court against the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) verdict in the Toshakhana criminal case.

The former premier filed an application in apex court against IHC ruling through his legal team. The petitioner pleaded with the court to declare the Toshakhana case against him non-maintainable.

In a major development, a district and sessions court today convicted the former prime minister in the Toshakhana case, sentencing him to three years in prison.

Rejecting Khan's petition seeking inadmissibility of the case, Judge Dilawar sentenced the former prime minister to three-year imprisonment.

"Charges of misdeclaration of assets have been proven against PTI chairman," the Additional and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar mentioned in his judgment.

He then handed Khan three years in jail along with a fine of Rs100,000, while issuing his arrest warrant.

Toshakhana reference

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

The reference, which alleges that Imran failed to share details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana (during his time as the prime minister) was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year.

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

“His disqualification under Article 63, 1(P) has been for his current parliament membership”, the ECP said in its 36-page detailed judgment of the reference.

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” ECP decision read.

“Imran Khan being declared disqualified and unseated from his National Assembly seat,” the ECP said, adding: “He has been disqualified under Article 63, 1(P), over submitting a false statement and declaration”.