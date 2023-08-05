Saturday, August 05, 2023
PTI chief can’t face masses, has no answer for theft allegations: Marriyum
August 05, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Minister for Information and Broad­casting Marriyum Aurangzeb stated on Friday that some persons were now delivering speeches on freedom of expres­sion though they themselves had kept the ‘media corner’ in the Parliament House closed, banned programmes by journalists, and strangulated free­dom of media during their four-year stint in power.

Talking to the media outside the Parliament House, on a question about the economic crisis, in­flation and violation of the IMF agreement, she said the PTI chief just manoeuvred to shift the blame from his economic team and his cabinet for the theft of 190 million pounds.

Castigating the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, she said the person arrived in courts covering his face with a bucket, box or canister as he could not face the masses and had no answer for theft allegations.

