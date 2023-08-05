Saturday, August 05, 2023
PTI chief no more 'honest and righteous,' PML-N reacts to Toshakhana verdict
6:05 PM | August 05, 2023
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday the PTI chairman was no more “honest and righteous” after his jail sentence in the Toshakhana case.

Earlier in the day, a district and sessions court in Islamabad sentenced the former premier for a three-year term and a Rs100,000 fine in the Toshakhana case, filed against him by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for failing to declare the gifts in the asset declarations.

The jail sentence also led to his disqualification by the ECP under the Election Act. .

The court also declared that the PTI chairman was involved in corrupt practices under Section 174 of Election Act 2017 and had submitted a bogus affidavit with the Election Commission, ordering the Islamabad Police chief to arrest the convict immediately while issuing the arrest warrants.

Shortly after the verdict, senior PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi confirmed that the police had arrested his party chairman from the Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Reacting to the verdict, Mr Tarar said the PTI used delaying tactics in the case, adding that now “he [PTI chairman] is a certified thief”.

He said the former premier concealed his assets, adding that the man who used to hurl allegations at others was now short of words for his defence. He said the situation was so far peaceful following the PTI chief’s arrest.

