PTI demands May 9 like probe into Bajaur bombing

khar (Bajaur) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday demanded the government to investigate the Bajaur bombing on the pattern of the investigations launched into the May 9 protests.

Addressing a press conference here, PTI Bajaur chapter leader Rehan Zeb Khan called for an inquiry into the statement made by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JU I-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah following the tragic blast.

He demanded that families who lost their loved ones in the explosion should receive a minimum compensation of Rs5 million, while the injured should be granted Rs3 million.

Expressing his frustration over the inability to prevent the blast, which resulted in the loss of more than 60 lives and left approximately 120 people wounded, Khan remarked that those responsible for maintaining security were instead involved in organising sports events.

Rehan Zeb, the chairman of the non-government organisation Youth of Bajaur, denounced the bombing at JU I-F’s workers’ convention, calling it one of the bloodiest terror assaults in Bajaur history.

He slammed the federal government led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement, claiming that acts of subversion had increased dramatically in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in general and the tribal regions in particular under the current government.

He said that the suicide bomber carrying 12kg explosives was able to penetrate the populated area despite the existence of check-posts.

He said that police in Bajaur were aggressively detaining political workers, primarily PTI supporters, and that they were using excessive force but they could not arrest terrorists.

Bajaur was peaceful when Imran Khan was ruling the country, he said, adding that Imran was the only politician concerned about the restoration of peace in Pakistan, particularly in the tribal areas.

Criticising the JU I-F chief, he stated that while Maulana Fazlur Rehman organised a jirga in the name of peace, he had not invited the PTI.