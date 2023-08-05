PTI to challenge court decision in high court

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has described the arrest of its chief as ‘political vendetta’ and ‘political engineering’.

In a statement issued by the central media department of the party, the arrest of PTI chief has been highlighted as part of ‘London Plan’ in order to get the level playing-field for the elections.

“The order of Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar is completely biased and it would be challenged in the higher court,” the statement issued by the PTI said. It added that the judgement was a dark spot in the history of our judiciary.