Punjab CM lauds extraordinary sacrifices made by police officials

Lahore - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Friday attended the Police Martyrs Memorial at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh to mark the occasion of Police Martyrs Day. He solemnly laid flowers on the memorial and offered prayers for the brave police martyrs.

The chief minister offered Fateha in remembrance of the martyred police officers and young soldiers, paying heartfelt homage to their supreme sacrifice.

During the event, Mohsin Naqvi also paid his respects at the Police Ghazi Memorial and left his comments in the guest book.

He expressed deep admiration for the courage displayed by the police officers and young individuals who fearlessly gave their lives to protect the lives and property of the people. He emphasized that the martyrs of the police hold a special place in our hearts.

Mohsin Naqvi underscored that Police Martyrs’ Day is a momentous occasion to reflect on the extraordinary sacrifices made by these brave soldiers. The eternal sacrifices of the martyred police officers will forever be etched in our memories.

He further reiterated that the Punjab government stands in complete solidarity with the families of the martyred police officers and jawans. Taking care of the families of the martyrs is both a responsibility and a duty that the government deeply embraces.

In attendance at the event were Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Inspector General Police, CCPO Lahore, DIG Operations, Commissioner Lahore Division, and other relevant officials, who paid their respects alongside Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

CM inspects Shahdara hospital, flyover project, police station

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Friday inspected the teaching hospital, flyover project and police station in Shahdara to take stock of the things.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir accompanied him. During the visit, CM inquired about the cases of incarcerated individuals at the police station and inspected the front desk. He checked the emergency, paediatric ward and other sections of the hospital and asked the patients and their attendants about free medicines and facilities. Some patients complained about not being attended to by doctors promptly, to which the CM immediately called the health secretary and directed to increase the number of doctors on the night shift.

In some wards, the air conditioners were not working, so the chief minister instructed to get them functional. He appreciated the performance of duty doctor Zarmeenah and praised her efforts. He also directed to transfer a child with diabetes to Services Hospital for better treatment.

While returning to his car at the hospital’s gate, Mohsin Naqvi noticed an elderly patient and stopped to see him. He personally arranged for the elderly patient, Mukhtar Ahmad, to be shifted to the ICU in an ambulance under his supervision. He called the ICU authorities for Mukhtar Ahmad’s treatment. Mohsin Naqvi directed to provide the best facilities for a five-month-old child suffering from double pneumonia.

While reviewing the progress of the Shahdara flyover project, he instructed the contractor to arrange additional machinery for its swift completion. He also inspected the piles’ work and observed placing girders over the transom. He emphasized that the timely completion of the overhead bridge is crucial for public convenience. Recognizing the potential delays caused by rainfall, he recommended allocating extra resources to compensate for any setbacks. He underscored the significance of completing the project as swiftly as possible for the well-being and benefit of the public.