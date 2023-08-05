Punjab IGP distributes laptops to children of martyred

LAHORE - Punjab police observed Police Martyrs Day with traditional enthusiasm by organising special ceremonies to honour the martyrs throughout the province.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar distributed laptops for IT education to children of 50 martyred policemen at Al Hamra Hall.

As a special gift for the families of policemen martyred before 2017, 68 families will get plots in different districts of South Punjab. After the plots, the department will also provide all possible financial support to the families of martyrs for the construction of houses in the next phase.

The IG Punjab and other senior police officers of CPO offered Fatiha for the elevation of ranks of martyred policemen.

Under the leadership of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Punjab police observed Police Martyrs Day with the traditional enthusiasm. The day began with the presence of senior police officers at the graves of police martyrs across the province. Floral wreaths were laid on their graves, senior officers met the heirs of the martyrs and expressed solidarity.

The main event of Police Martyrs Day was held at Al-Hamra Hall Lahore in which IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar distributed laptops to the children of 50 Police Martyrs for IT education.

Speaking on the occasion, IG Punjab said that after taking over the charge of IG Punjab, the first order issued by him was for the recruitment of children of Martyrs in the police department.

On Police Martyrs Day, IG Punjab gave a special gift to the heirs of police martyred before 2017. An MoU has been signed with the private estate developers at the Central Police Office under the chairmanship of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.