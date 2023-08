MUZAFFARGARH - The outrageous crowd held and tortured two out of three dacoits after a robbery at the doctor’s home. The people physically hit them with batons and later handed them over to the security offi­cials of Sanawan police station. Shortly before the incident, robbers held the doctor and his family hostage and looted gold with cash worth a million rupees at Sultan Colony. Sanawan police reached the spot soon after taking information when the robbers were running after them.