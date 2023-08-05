Sacrifices of police martyrs not to go in vain: RPO

Mardan - Regional Police Officer (RPO) for the Mardan range, Muhammad Sulaiman, emphasized that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police’s dedication in the fight against terrorism will be etched in history as a shining example of bravery and sacrifice.

He conveyed these sentiments during an event held to commemorate the police martyrs on the 4th of August. The event saw participation from Additional Commissioner Naeem Akhtar, Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Abdul Rahman, District Police Officer (DPO) Najib-ul-Rahman, administrative department officials, families of the martyrs, and members of civil society.

At the start of the ceremony, a Fateha prayer was offered for the martyrs of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police. RPO Sulaiman highlighted that even in this battle, the Mardan police played a pivotal role with 373 officers from our region making the ultimate sacrifice. He expressed confidence that the martyrs’ sacrifices would not be in vain, and he envisioned a future where peace and harmony prevail in the region.

RPO Sulaiman underscored that the police martyrs’ sacrifice paved the way for peace, and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police take immense pride in their martyrs and heroes. He emphasized that the martyrs’ families are held in high regard, and their service is an honour for the entire community. He added that the martyrs’ blood is a debt owed to the motherland, and the entire nation stands ready to repay this debt.

Highlighting the essential role of the police in administrative management, he painted a picture of a society without the police, underscoring the crucial contribution they make to daily life. DPO Mardan, Najib-ul-Rehman, addressed the gathering, affirming that the sacrifices made by police martyrs will not fade away without leaving a lasting impact.

During the event, ASI Ibrahim, the son of the late police constable Anwar Sher Shaheed, emotionally recounted his father’s martyrdom, moving the attendees to tears. He pledged unwavering commitment to carry forward his father’s anti-terrorism mission.

Constable Taimur added a poignant touch to the occasion with a national song that earned enthusiastic applause from the audience. In conclusion, RPO Muhammad Sulaiman distributed gifts to the families of the martyrs as a token of appreciation.

Earlier, RPO Muhammad Sulaiman paid his respects to the police martyrs at the Police Lines Mardan memorial, offering flowers and reciting Fatiha in their memory.

KHYBER: Police Martyrs Day was commemorated across Khyber with profound respect for the sacrifices made by the police personnel. DPO Khyber, Saleem Khulachvi, conveyed that the police officials who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty are the true heroes of both the police force and the nation, and their sacrifices will forever be remembered. He emphasized that these sacrifices remind us of the dedication and commitment to securing our future.

As part of the commemorations, DPO Saleem Khulachvi, along with the relatives of the martyrs, lit candles at the memorials of the fallen police personnel, paying a solemn tribute. Separate events were organized in the tehsils of Khyber to mark the occasion.

The night before, DPO Saleem Khulachvi, accompanied by the martyrs’ relatives, lit candles at the memorials in Jamrud, while a smart police contingent offered a salute. In Landi Kotal, a Quran Khwani was held in the mosque within the tehsil compound, where prayers were offered for the martyrs.

Similarly, the Station House Officer (SHO), along with Tehsildar Dawood Afridi and other officials, placed floral wreaths at the graves of the Shuhadas. They also visited the families of the martyred police officers, presenting them with tokens of appreciation. Banners bearing the photos of the martyred police were displayed at significant locations to pay homage. As per the police department’s records, 26 police officers in Khyber have so far made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty