Scuffle at clothing brand sale leads to arrests in Faisalabad

A scuffle erupted at a shopping mall in Faisalabad where men and women thrashed each other during a sale at a famous clothing outlet.

No sooner had the outlet opened up for sale than people rushed inside to pick their preferred outfits. A fierce scuffle started when women started to grab their favourite designs put on sale by the outlet.

The situation, however, turned ugly when some women phoned their family for their support. A group of men landed at the scene and took part in the scuffle.

Reports said that instead of extending a helping hand, some people kept recording footages of the brawl. The footages also went viral on social media, showing men and women thrashing each other.

Later, the Medina Town police took six suspects into custody and registered a case against them.