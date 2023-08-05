Security guidelines issued to hold political gatherings

Peshawar - The Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday issued a code of conduct and security guidelines for political parties to hold a gathering in the province.

A notification issued here directed all the divisional commissioners, district administrations, district police officers, and additional IGs to strictly ensure the implementation of the code of conduct and security guidelines. The decision has been taken in the wake of law and order situation in the province.

According to the SOPs, the political parties will submit an application for NOC to the district administration for meetings, corner meetings with venue and list of leadership and number of audience.

The local leadership will submit an affidavit that no road or street will be blocked and no problem will be created in the flow of traffic.

Meetings by different political parties will not be held on the same date, time and place. All NOCs for holding corner meetings and political gatherings will be issued by the Deputy Commissioner and the district administration will identify two or three suitable places for political gatherings in consultation with stakeholders.