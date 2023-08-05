Saturday, August 05, 2023
Shujaat calls for consensus on elections

Shujaat calls for consensus on elections
Web Desk
5:55 PM | August 05, 2023
Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Saturday urged the political parties to reach a consensus on holding the general elections. 

Expressing his views, Shujaat said: "All political parties are making different statements regarding the conduct of elections. There is an urgent need to take a decision keeping in mind the national interest." 

"There is a dire need to ensure transparency of elections so that the people can truly rule the country," he added. 

Shujaat stressed the need for holding the elections in a way that should be acceptable to all the political parties. 

The former prime minister emphasised the need to use all resources to bring the country out of the quagmire and control rising inflation.

