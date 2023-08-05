Sindh Police observe Police Martyrs Day

KARACHI-The Sindh Police on Thursday observed Police Martyrs Day (Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police) to pay tribute to the sacrifices of policemen laid their lives in fight against crimes. In this connection, Quran Khuwani was held at different police stations and other venues across the city. Senior Police Officers visited the residences of martyrs and met the their families. The officers distributed gifts among the families. Banners and flags were displayed on police mobiles, vehicles and others. In his statement, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said Police Martyrs’ Day remind us of the outstanding deeds of our brave sons of the soil. He said the sacrifices of brave officers and personnel of the Sindh Police were unforgettable. “We are proud of the sacrifices of Sindh police martyrs”, said the Sindh Police chief.

Mayor, SSP pay tribute

to martyrs of police

The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro has paid tribute to the policemen who embraced martyrdom in the line of their duty to protect the lives and assets of the citizens and to bring to the book the terrorists.

Speaking at an event organized at the police headquarters here on Friday for the martyrs of the police force, the mayor said the blood of the martyrs provided courage and determination to the people. “The martyrs are our assets. They were also the inspiration for their corps,” he observed. He also saluted the mothers of the martyred cops. Shoro said it was incumbent on society to give due recognition and appreciation to the policemen who spend their nights awake so the common people could sleep. The SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai also expressed his views on the occasion. The school students earlier presented a tableau and sang national songs.

The mayor and SSP also distributed bouquets, gifts and sweets among the families of the martyred cops. The mayor also interacted with the families.