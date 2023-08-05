Supreme Court has to protect rights of people: Tassaduq Hussain Jillani

UNITED STATES - Former chief justice of Pakistan Tassaduq Hus­sain Jillani, in his accep­tance speech after receiv­ing the 2023 International Human Rights Award for his landmark judgements protecting human rights in Pakistan, says that the Su­preme Court in a democra­cy has to protect people’s constitutional rights, liber­al institutions, and values.

“Any declaration made, and the principle of law laid down by the court, have a trickle-down effect on other institutions of the state,” he added during his address to the attendees of the award ceremony.

Justice Jillani, who served as the country’s 21st top judge from 2013 to 2014, was honoured during the event helmed by the Ameri­can Bar Association in Den­ver, Colorado. The award was established to honour and publically acknowl­edge the services of a law­yer, human rights luminary, or international human rights organisation that has made an exceptional con­tribution to the advance­ment of human rights out­side of the United States. The award was present­ed to the former chief jus­tice by American Bar Asso­ciation President Deborah Exin-Ross. Acknowledging Justice (retd) Jillani’s prac­tice as part of Pakistan’s legal fraternity, Exin-Ross said: “The award is being given in recognition of Jus­tice Jillani’s courageous judgements against polit­ical impunity in a time of crisis and for defending ju­dicial independence.”