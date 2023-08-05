Saturday, August 05, 2023
TECNO welcomes Sajal Aly as brand ambassador for 2023

PR
August 05, 2023
LAHORE-TECNO, one of Pakistan’s leading mobile phone giants, has thrilled its customers by unveiling the most significant news of the year: Sajal Aly, the acclaimed superstar renowned for her incredible contributions to the entertainment industry, has been named the brand ambassador for 2023.
With this role, Sajal Aly will be the face of TECNO’s forthcoming products, including the highly anticipated CAMON 20 series. This series promises to revolutionize mobile photography and elevate user experiences to new heights, aligning perfectly with TECNO’s commitment to technological excellence. On this remarkable partnership, Sajal expressed her excitement stating, “I am absolutely delighted to join hands with TECNO, a brand that prioritizes user experience and innovation above all else. I am genuinely eager to explore and discover all the upcoming products and can’t wait to share my firsthand experience with all of you.”
The launch of the CAMON 20 series in Pakistan has already sparked a whirlwind of excitement in the market due to its exceptional features and cutting-edge technology. It has captured the attention of tech enthusiasts and consumers alike, generating immense anticipation for an unparalleled smartphone experience. Together, TECNO and Sajal Aly are ready to create an unforgettable experience for consumers, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of people across Pakistan.

