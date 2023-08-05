Toshakhana case: PTI Chairman’s lawyers absent, court pauses hearing

District and Sessions Court on Saturday resumed hearing of Toshakhana case against the PTI chairman.

The election commission’s counsels Amjad Pervaiz and Saad Hassan appeared before the court of ADJ Humayun Dilawar, in the case.

The court deferred the hearing till 10:30AM as no lawyer of the Chairman PTI was present in the court’s hearing.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday set aside a session court’s verdict that declared the Toshakhana reference against the PTI chairman as maintainable.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had ordered the lower court to re-hear the case.

The court also rejected the PTI chairman’s appeal to transfer the case to another court and issued a notice for next week on the appeal to restore the right of defence.

Earlier, the trial court had declared the ECP reference against the PTI chief maintainable. The decision was subsequently challenged in the IHC.

Stringent security measures were made outside Judge Humayun Dilawar’s courtroom including a walk-through gate and barbed wires.

Only the approved lawyers and newsmen were allowed entry in the courtroom and no irrelevant person was allowed entry in the judicial complex.