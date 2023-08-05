Two-day communications workshop for women cricketers concludes

LAHORE-As many as 22 women cricketers featured in a two-day strategic communications workshop organised here at the headquarters of Pakistan cricket on 2 and 3 August.

The PCB’s philosophy behind this initiative was to empower female cricketers beyond the boundaries of the sport. By equipping them with essential communication skills, the board seeks to highlight the individuality and unique personalities of the players, enabling them to build their personal brands and establish themselves as role models in society. By strengthening the players’ communication skills, the PCB envisions creating cricketing ambassadors who can inspire and engage with audiences worldwide.

The workshop was led by experienced communication experts and professionals who covered a wide range of topics, including media interviews, public speaking, social media engagement, and crisis management. The participants were engaged in interactive sessions and practical exercises, which allowed them to gain confidence and experience in different communication scenarios.

PCB Management Committee Chairperson Zaka Ashraf said: “We firmly believe that the players’ communication prowess plays a significant role in shaping their careers and portraying a positive image of Pakistan cricket to the world. This workshop is a testament to our commitment to empowering our female cricketers, helping them grow not only as athletes but also as effective communicators and leaders.

“The PCB is confident that this initiative will result in numerous benefits for the players and the sport as a whole. As the cricketers become more adept at articulating their thoughts and emotions, they will be better equipped to handle the pressures of the modern cricketing world.”

Head of Women Cricket, Tania Mallick, said: “Media plays a significant role in shaping public perception, and we want our players to be well-prepared and confident when representing Pakistan cricket to the world.

“Improved communication will foster stronger relationships with fans, sponsors, and the media, promoting greater engagement and endorsement opportunities. Additionally, the players’ enhanced communication skills will contribute to a positive and constructive team environment, enabling them to act as mentors and role models for the next generation of aspiring cricketers.”