Saturday, August 05, 2023
WATCH: CCTV footage of robbery in garments shop in Karachi

Web Desk
1:57 PM | August 05, 2023
National

A CCTV footage emerged on social media showing a robbery incident occurred at a garments outlet in Karachi’s FB Area.

According to the details, a garments outlet fell victim to the audacity of two robbers who looted the store located at FB-Area Gulshan Shameem, Block 9 and managed to escape without much difficulty.

The CCTV footage from the incident showed two robbers entering the outlet. One of them, wearing a hat entered the premises along with his accomplice threatened a customer inside the store with a pistol, proceeded to rob the cash counter along with his partner, and then both robbers effortlessly fled the scene.

The authorities are urged to take prompt action to ensure the safety of businesses and residents in the vicinity.

