Woman battles for life after acid attack in Sargodha

SARGODHA - A woman was burnt severely after her husband attacked her with acid here at 126-NB, in the jurisdiction of Sillanwali police station on Friday.

The police said that Ejaz (38) had a do­mestic dispute with his wife, Tehmeena.

On the day of the incident, after an ex­change of harsh words, Ejaz threw acid at his wife. She received severe burn injuries and was shifted to hospital for medication. Further investigation was underway.

ONE KILLED, TWO INJURED IN FIRING INCIDENT

A man was killed and two others sus­tained bullet injuries in a firing incident here at Lalyani, situated in the jurisdic­tion of Kot Momin police station, here on Friday.

The police said that a youngster, Has­rat Iqbal, a resident of Lalyani, had a do­mestic dispute with his brothers-in-law including Amir Sheikh, Atif and Mumtaz. On the day of the incident, after exchange of harsh words with each other, Hasrat allegedly shot dead Amir Sheikh and in­jured Atif and Mumtaz.