Woman battles for life after acid attack in Sargodha

SARGODHA - A woman was burnt severely after her husband attacked her with acid here at 126-NB, in the jurisdiction of Sillanwali police station on Friday.
The police said that Ejaz (38) had a domestic dispute with his wife, Tehmeena.
On the day of the incident, after an exchange of harsh words, Ejaz threw acid at his wife. She received severe burn injuries and was shifted to hospital for medication. Further investigation was underway.
ONE KILLED, TWO INJURED IN FIRING INCIDENT
A man was killed and two others sustained bullet injuries in a firing incident here at Lalyani, situated in the jurisdiction of Kot Momin police station, here on Friday.
The police said that a youngster, Hasrat Iqbal, a resident of Lalyani, had a domestic dispute with his brothers-in-law including Amir Sheikh, Atif and Mumtaz. On the day of the incident, after exchange of harsh words with each other, Hasrat allegedly shot dead Amir Sheikh and injured Atif and Mumtaz.