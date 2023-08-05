World’s oceans set new surface temperature record: EU monitor

PARIS - The world’s oceans set a new temperature record this week, raising concerns about knock-on ef­fects on the planet’s climate, marine life and coast­al communities. The temperature of the oceans’ surface rose to 20.96 degrees Celsius (69.7 Fahr­enheit) on Friday, according to European Union climate observatory data. The previous record was 20.95C in March 2016, a spokeswoman for the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service told AFP. The samples tested excluded polar regions. Oceans have absorbed 90 percent of the excess heat produced by human activity since the dawn of the industrial age, according to scientists.

This excess heat continues to accumulate as greenhouse gases -- mainly from burning oil, gas and coal -- continue to accumulate in the Earth’s at­mosphere. Globally, the average ocean temperature has been besting seasonal heat records on a regu­lar basis since April. “The ocean heatwave is an im­mediate threat to some marine life,” said Piers For­ster of the International Centre for Climate at the University of Leeds. “We are already seeing coral bleaching in Florida as a direct result and I expect more impacts will surface.” The overheating of the oceans is predicted to have other effects on marine plant and animal life too, including on the migration of certain species and the spread of invasive species. This could threaten fish stocks and thus undermine food security in certain parts of the globe. Warm­er oceans are also less capable of absorbing carbon dioxide (CO2), reinforcing the vicious cycle of glob­al warming. And higher temperatures are likely to come, since the El Nino phenomenon, which tends to warm waters up, has only just begun.