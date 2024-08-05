3 die as roof collapses in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - A woman and her two children died while four other family members were injured in a roof collapse incident in Tank on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122, the tragic incident occurred in Kot-Murtaza area of Tank, where the roof of three rooms of a house caved in due to heavy rains.

As a result, three people, including a woman and girl, died, and four others received injuries after being buried under debris. The Rescue 1122 teams reached the site and retrieved the bodies and injured.

The deceased were identified as Asma Bibi, wife of Rehman, her daughter Sadia Bibi, and son Waheed Ullah, while the injured included Rehman and his three sons named Naseeb Ullah, Irfan, and Asmat Ullah. The bodies and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Tank after administering first aid to them on the spot.

Tank district and suburbs have been receiving heavy torrential rains. The Tank-South Waziristan road has also been closed for traffic due to a flood-like situation in streams and nullahs. A flood alert has been issued, and all departments concerned, including Rescue 1122, were directed to remain on high alert.