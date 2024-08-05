Monday, August 05, 2024
4 labourers injured in roof collapse

FAISALABAD   -   Four labourers sustained multiple injuries due to a roof collapse in the area of Tandlianwala police station.  Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that old and redundant roof of a house caved in during its repair work in Chak No. 408-GB. As a result, four labourers including Aslam (60), Shahid (45), Iqbal (60) and Akram (35) received injuries and Rescue 1122 provided first aid in addition to shifting them to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala for treatment, he added.

