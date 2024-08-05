649 take UHS admission test

LAHORE - The University of Health Sciences (UHS) successfully conducted the Undergraduate Admission Test (UGAT) 2024 on Sunday. The exam was held at UHS and Punjab University examination centers, with 649 candidates competing for 170 available seats. The test, which began at 10:00 AM and concluded at 12:00 PM, consisted of 100 multiple-choice questions. Results for UGAT 2024 are expected to be announced next week. To pass the test, candidates must score at least 50%, and the test will carry a 50% weightage in the admission process for UHS undergraduate programs, which include Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D), Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT), and various BS courses.

Additionally, 10% weightage will be given to matriculation marks, and 40% to FSc marks in the admission process. The first merit list will be displayed on August 16.