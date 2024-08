KARACHI - The police arrested an accused of killing two people in Quaidabad area of Karachi. SSP Malir Kashif Abbasi announced this while addressing a press conference on Sunday. He said that the detainee is retired official of court police while the deceased Akram was also a policeman. On August 02, two people including a young girl and a policeman were killed in firing in the name of honour in Quaidabad area of Karachi.